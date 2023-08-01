Gambia: Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers - Satangba Afrimed, Osi Connection Navigate to 2nd Round

31 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Santangba Afrimed FC and OSI Connection FC on Friday cruised to the second round of the 2023/2024 Gunjur 'nawetan' qualifiers after winning their qualifier matches played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Santangba Afrimed FC defeated Kajabang FC 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time ended goalless to progress to the second round of the Coastal Town biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

OSI Connection FC hammered Gunjur Fitness FC 5-1 to advance to the second round of the 2023-2024 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

Kajabang FC and Gunjur Fitness FC are both out of the annual Gunjur nawetan qualifiers after slipping to Santangba Afrimed FC and OSI Connection FC in their qualifier matches.

The duo will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from the 2023/2024 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

