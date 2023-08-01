Senegal: Sonko On Hunger Strike Amid Arrest

Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko is reported to be on hunger strike after he was arrested and put under custody by the Gendarmes. He is expected to face justice today.

The Public Prosecutor, Abdou Karim Diop announced seven charges brought against Ousmane Sonko: - Call for insurrection; conspiracy; undermining state security; association of criminals in connection with a terrorist enterprise; conspiracy against the authority of the state; acts and maneuvers to compromise public security; flight.

Sonko, leader of the Pastef party, who was sentenced to 2 years in prison for corruption of youth in the case opposing him to the young woman AdjiSarr, was arrested by the gendarmerie this Friday, July 28, 2023.

Sonko's legal adviser, Juan Branco, revealed this information through an unequivocal message: Ousmane Sonko has been arrested. Journalists present at the scene were also able to corroborate this information.

Sonko was tried in absentia for reasons that have not yet been clarified.

In a tweet, Ousmane Sonko alerted to his situation. "When I came back from Friday prayers, the general intelligence officers stationed outside my house 24 hours a day started filming me," he said.

Sonko continues: "I personally snatched the phone and asked the person to unlock it and delete the images they took, which they refused. The tone goes up a notch when he says: "Currently, a strong team of the gendarmerie is watching in front of my home as you can see and seems to want to break down the door."

The leader of Pastef also revealed the disappearance of his property. "I also remind you that these same FDS stole from me property consisting of 4 cell phones, a MacBook Pro computer, my weapon with authorization, a suitcase containing clothes and the sum of two million CFA francs during my kidnapping in Koungheul", he says.

In conclusion, Sonko calls on the people to be vigilant in the face of these "endless abuses": "I ask the people to stand ready to face these endless abuses."