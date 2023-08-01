Gambia: Take-M Holds National Spelling Bee Competition Finals

Take-M Transformation Organization on Saturday held the national spelling bee finals at the Regional Education Office in Brikama. Thirty (30) schools participated in the final.

Take-M literacy programme started in 2015 with the aim of developing a greater appreciation of the importance of spelling in literacy development among Lower Basic School pupils as well as to continually elevate the standard of English amongst school children in The Gambia.

The competition is held to effectively connect with aspirations of Gambian children.

Take-M is demonstrating its keen interest in Gambian children to empower every child to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Malang M. Kuyateh, principal education officer at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said the gathering was very important; for it is meant to complement what the ministry is yearning for - quality education.

"To attain quality education we must apply a multi dimensional approach. It is not only one way that quality education can be achieved," he said.

After a long battle in the competition, Seedy Camara of Kiang Tankulari Lower Basic School was declared winner of Take-M 2023 National Spelling Bee Competition.

Awa Cham of First Foundation Academy emerged as first runner up while Isha Jallow of Longman Methodist Academy finished as the second runner up.

In a related development, four (4) Queens from the African Nations Quiz Competition organized by Take-M were crowned and given certificates.

Maimuna Gassama who represented The Gambia was crowned the Queen of Peace Building Motherland-The Gambia. Isatou Sabally who represented Guinea Bissau was crowned as Queen of African Unity.

Mariatou Ceesay who represented Burkina Faso was crowned Queen of African Heritage and Riches while Sohna Jarju who represented Mali was crowned the Queen of Quiz.