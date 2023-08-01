Gambia: CAF Disqualifies Gambia's Stadium to Host Final Home Game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled out The Gambia from playing its final AFCON qualifier match against Congo Brazzaville at the country's Independence Stadium which is yet to match its requirements.

The Independence Stadium in Bakau has under renovation and remodeling.

"The Independence Stadium in Bakau is unqualified to host the Gambia-Congo match," according to a letter from CAF to the Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

This declaration has surprised the Gambian government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports after currently putting about D100, 000, 000 (One Hundred Million Dalasis) for the ongoing renovation and remodeling of the Independence Stadium just to play the final AFCON game in front of the country's fans.

Meanwhile, to ensure compliance with the CAF requirements, The Gambia government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports engaged the continental football body which delegated one Muhammad F. Sidat, head of Professional Football to conduct its preliminary inspection on 15th July 2023.

However, the CAF delegate met the respective stakeholders and discussed additional works necessary before final inspection by the first week of August 2023.

"To our utmost surprise, in CAF's Preliminary Inspection Report dated 21st July 2023, it declared "the Independence Stadium unqualified to host our match." Sequel to the receipt of the report, the Ministry of Youth & Sports sent a letter to CAF through the GFF, reminding them that Mr. Sidat's visit was purposely a preliminary inspection at our request and therefore, a prelude to a proper decisive inspection," said MOYS in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry added in the letter that, CAF maintained its decision, leaving them with the only option of playing the Scorpions match against Congo Brazzaville outside The Gambia.

According to the ministry, they engaged the GFF to explore the opportunity of playing in neighboring Senegal, adding that, however, the GFF had expressed preference and made arrangements for the match to be played in Morocco, citing technical and logistical reasons as recommended by Coach Tom Saintfiet and his technical team.