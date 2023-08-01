Ghana: NPP Madina Parliamentary Aspirant Poised to Wrest Seat

Akpalu — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Peter Lamptey, also known as "Okumkor," has appealed to party faithful tosupport him wrest the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained, that was the only way the NPP could restore development and progress to the area, which had been lacking for the past three years.

Mr Lamptey made the call when he picked nomination forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries of the Madina Constituency.

Mr Lamptey said "the time has come for the NDC to win back the seat from the NDC and also break the 'eight' so that the government can continue with its developmental agenda."

He gave the assurance that "my agenda is to run an all-inclusive system that would offer every resident the opportunity to contribute his quota to the developmental of the people."

The aspirant, who was accompanied by supporters, received massive cheers from residence as he was led to pick the form at the party office amidst drumming and dancing.

He said if he becomes Member of Parliament, he would focus on education and ensure that brilliant but needy students are awarded scholarships, and also support the youth acquire vocational skills.

Mr Lamptey said he would institute a revolving fund to support the youth to go into businesses in order to become self-sufficient.

"I would bring back development to Madina and help provide the people with basic needs," he said.

Mr Lampteysaid he would provide GH¢50,000 seed money to start rebuilding the party structures, and also offer other incentives to revive the hope of the party and the constituency