Ghana: Kwahu-Tafo Akwantufohene Donates Gh¢22,400 to NAVASCO)

Nana Okogyedom Barimah Ntim-Barimah, Kwahu-Tafo Akwantufohene, has donated GH¢22,400 towards the development of his alma mater, the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO).

The gesture follows an appeal by the headmistress of the school, Mrs Mercy Babachoweh to old students to support their alma mater to improve upon academic results.

The donation is towards refurbishment of a toilet, rewiring of the dormitory block and replacement of dysfunctional ceiling fans at the Aggrey House of NAVASCO, of which Nana Ntim-Barimah was member decades ago, when he was a student.

At a ceremony to hand over the money to the school authorities at Navrongo, in the Upper East, Okyeame Kwaku Agyapong, a linguist to Nana Ntim-Barimah, who represented the chief, said the gesture was to help the school tackle its challenges and facilitate teaching and learning for academic excellence.

He appealed to students and teachers of NAVASCO to work hard and improve the academic standards to restore the status quo of the school.

Meanwhile, Nana Ntim-Barimah had promised to award full tertiary education scholarship to the contestants of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz, (NSMQ), if they proceed to the finals of the competition.

He also pledged that the contestants would receive GH¢5,000 each and the four teachers who have been mentoring the contestants would also receive GH¢10,000, if the school progresses to the finals of the competition.

Mrs Babachoweh, who received the donation on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to Nana Ntim-Barimah for the kind gesture.

"The last time he came here, he asked us of our challenges and when we mentioned them to him, he sent a team to come with cash donation for us to tackle the problems," she extolled Nana Ntim-Barimah.

Mrs Babachoweh appealed to old students of NAVASCO to help the school to construct fencing wall to prevent recalcitrant students from escaping to the township during classes and cautioned that indiscipline on the part of students was affecting teaching and learning.

She also appealed to government to renovate the classrooms, adding "some of our staff bungalows too need serious renovation works to attract teachers to stay on campus."

Mrs Babachoweh also appealed to old students, individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the school.