Ghana: Ejisu Wins 2023 MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival

Ejisu put up a spirited performance to be crowned champions of the 2023 MTN Ashantifest Soccer festival which ended at the Otumfuo Park, Dichemso, in Kumasi yesterday.

They beat Santasi 4-3 on penalties after an electrifying grand finale that ended 1-1 after regulation time.

They were presented with a giant trophy, a cash prize of GH¢20,000 and other souvenirs from sponsors.

Ejisu who were the crowd's favourites, went a goal down after Enock Morrison gave Santasi the lead in the 55th minute from a free kick which beat goalkeeper Fatau Seidu in goal.

The eventual winners bounced back after a very slow first half to equalise in the 70th minute, courtesy of a splendid strike from Raruf Abubakar to set up an intriguing final minutes.

Both teams remained resolute in defence to avoid conceding another goal; throwing the game into penalty kicks to decide the winner.

The crowd which had majority of Ejisu supporters went agog as they celebrated the victory all the way down to Ejisu.

Hundreds of fans trooped to the venue to watch the finals after weeks of exciting football festival.

The final game also saw a decent performance by female referee, Juliet Asante, who delighted fans with her decisions and control at the centre of the pitch.

Prior to the finals, was a mouthwatering third place game between Dichemso and Kwadaso which ended 3-1 in favour of the latter.

A brace from sensational Samuel Sarpong and a screamer by George Agyemang handed Kwadaso the win with the only consolation coming from Ransford Bonsu.

The finals attracted dignitaries including chiefs, MTN officials, present and former footballers and coaches.

Notable among them were coaches like Samuel Boadu, Paa Kwesi Fabin, Akwesi Appiah, Kweku Frimpong, Abdul Razak 'Golden Boy' and Ibrahim Danlad.