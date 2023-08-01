Ghana, Morocco Reaffirm Bilateral Cooperation

Ghana and Morocco have reaffirmed commitment to strengthening their bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries, and for unity, peace, stability and progress of Africa.

The Kingdom of Morocco Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil and Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, affirmed this commitment in Accra, Sunday at the 25th anniversary of the enthronement of King Mohammed VI.

The "Throne Day" was attended by Moroccan community in Ghana, ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, Members of Parliament, and a cross section of Ghanaians.

Proposing the toast for the strengthening of the bilateral relation between the two countries, Mrs Ouaadil said that King Mohammed VI had renewed his determination to continue working together with President Nana Akufo-Addo to strengthen the fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the two countries and progress of Africa.

"And the two countries are indeed increasingly collaborating on emerging issues, such food security, infrastructure, education and training," she added.

"On food security, with a view to boosting South-South cooperation, Morocco's phosphate giant, OCP Group and Ghana government completed in May, initial studies for construction of $1.3 billion fertiliser complex in Takoradi to help increase fertiliser availability in Ghana as well as reduce input costs for farmers," she added.

Mrs Quaadil said Moroccan investment in Ghana had grown considerably during the last decade noting the presence of Bank of Africa in the finance sector and construction, and in real estate CIMAF and sister company Addoha, and in retail with Tractafric and Kitea who joined in March.

Touching on the economy of Morocco, the Ambassador said "the future is good" touting that "when His Majesty King Mohammed VI ascended the throne in 1999, Morocco had GDP of about $42 billion. Last year Morocco's GDP reached more than threefold to stand at $132 billion, a figure that is poised to be bolstered as Morocco adopted a new development model aiming to double its GDP per capita in 15 years."

Responding to the toast, Mr Hammond expressed appreciation to the Ambassador for her efforts in strengthening the cordial relations between the two countries adding, "I assure you that Ghana will continue to cooperate with the Kingdom of Morocco at all levels."

Mr Hammond said Ghana had a long standing relations with Morocco dating back to era of liberation struggle for independence and emancipation of the African continent when Ghana and Morocco belonged to the radical Casablanca group.

He said the relations between the countries had strengthened through South-South cooperation in wide range of technical assistance programmes and political cooperation, noting among others, the signing of agreement between Ghana and Addoha Group of Morocco in the region of €250 million for the construction of 10,000 housing units over the next seven years.

Mr Hammond commended the Kingdom of Morocco for the scholarship programme for Ghana, adding that at least 245 Ghanaian students were studying various programmes in tertiary institutions in Morocco.

The Trade and Industry Minister touched on Africa Continental Free Trade Area secretariat in Accra, and said it created a platform to enhance intra-Africa trade and investment to contribute to socioeconomic development.