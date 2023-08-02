Nigeria: How I Discovered My Third Marriage to Daniel Ademinokan Had Ended - Stella Damasus

Stella married Daniel Ademinokan, a filmmaker, in 2011, after two shots at marriage.

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has finally opened up on how her third marriage crashed.

Stella married Daniel Ademinokan, a filmmaker, in 2011, after two shots at marriage.

Although there have been controversies surrounding her marriage, the 45-year-old actress, for the first time, cleared the air about her third marriage during a podcast with comedian Teju Baby Face.

She said she's now single and has been divorced for three years.

The Edo-State-born actress, who started her career as a singer in Lagos but became famous after starring in the Nollywood movie 'Breaking Point', said that she found out her marriage had ended in an interesting manner.

Describing how she received the news of her divorce, she said, " The man in question traveled; he was supposed to be away for a while and then come back."

"My phone was buzzing with notifications, and I started receiving phone calls from my friends who called to check on me after reports circulating claimed that my marriage had ended. Then I decided to check on YouTube. And even after that, I still didn't know that something like that had happened until I got the final call that the marriage had ended."

The actress, who keeps a low profile on social media, said she was still in the dark about her broken marriage.

Stella further disclosed that she put a call through to her ex-husband, who revealed that he wouldn't be returning from his trip.

However, her ex-husband, Ademinokan, in a recent video, was reported to have newly wedded the love of his life, identified as Tope, in Houston, Texas.

Previous Marriages

Stella married Jaiye Adoderin in 1999 at 22.

Mr Aboderin was the son of the founder of Punch Newspaper, Olu Aboderin; he was also a singer in a band called Synergy and owned an equipment leasing company.

Their union produced two daughters.

Mr Aboderin passed away after four years. He slumped and died after one of his basketball games with his friends. He reportedly died of a heart attack in 2003.

After three years of mourning and grieving over her late husband, Stella thought it was time to move on with her life, so she married Emeka Nzeribe in 2007.

Her marriage to Mr Nzeribe lasted just seven months, and they parted amidst several controversies.

Again, in 2014, Stella revealed that she was married to Nollywood director and producer Daniel Ademinokan.

The two were said to have met on set and wedded privately in 2011. However, they had kept their relationship a secret because Mr Ademinokan was reportedly still married to Doris Simeon, another Nollywood actress.

Stella, in her interview with Teju Babyface, noted that she and her ex-husband's wife, Doris, are now friends.