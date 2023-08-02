Nigeria: Four Injured As Helicopter Crashes in Lagos

1 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

A helicopter carrying four passengers, including the pilot, crashed on Tuesday in the Ikeja area of Lagos State. Gboyega Akosile, the state governor's chief press secretary, in an update on Twitter, said all four persons aboard the aircraft have been rescued and taken to the hospital.The helicopter crashed in front of UBA branch building in Ikeja.

"All four casualties have been retrieved from the aircraft alive," Mr Akosile said.

"They have been transferred to hospital for further care. LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service on ground."

