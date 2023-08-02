Nigeria: Jagun Jagun, the Rise of Igbinogun, Other Nigerian Titles On Netflix This August

Nollywood movie buffs will be excited to know The One for Sarah will premiere on Netflix on the 11th.

With titles like Jagun Jagun, World War Z, The One For Sarah, and The Rise of Igbinogun, Netflix says they have selected an eclectic mix of content this month.

From action to drama, comedy, and adventure, there's no shortage of movies to ignite the Nigerian audience this August.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout and World War Z are two Hollywood blockbusters debuting on Netflix this month.

In Mission: Impossible - Fallout, a mission gone wrong forces Ethan Hunt and his team to work with the CIA, and familiar faces, as they race to save the world from nuclear devastation.

World War Z shows a former UN investigator on a perilous global journey to track down the source of a virus as a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity.

On the 3rd of August, viewers can watch part 2 of the second season of the critically acclaimed series, The Lincoln Lawyer. Here, we see Mickey face doubts, setbacks, and unexpected revelations, as Lisa's trial approaches. Lorna and Cisco also plan their big day while Izzy makes big moves.

After that, on the 10th, a young man determined to become a mighty warrior joins an elite army, encountering the wrath of a maniacal warlord and the love of a fierce woman in Jagun Jagun.

On the same day, the causes and consequences of America's opioid epidemic, its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth unfold in Painkiller.

Nigerian titles

Nollywood movie buffs will be excited to know The One for Sarah will premiere on Netflix on the 11th. In this movie, a fashion designer's quest to regain her self-worth takes a few twisty turns through a series of relationships as she recovers from trauma.

The next day, The Rise of Igbinogun hits the streaming giant. Here, a warrior incurs the fury of the king's guards but becomes a legend among the people when she steals from the rich to empower the poor.

Viewers can also enjoy other local titles streaming on the platform throughout the month. These titles include Passport, Ijakumo, Obara'M, and Yahoo+.

In Passport, a pair of men from vastly different backgrounds recruit a street-smart sidekick to help recover a stolen passport in time to catch an important flight.

Ijakumo follows a pastor living a double life as he falls for an exotic dancer in his congregation, but he's unaware that it's all part of an ex-lover's plan to destroy him.

Obara'M promising musician Oluchi is trying to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned after being confronted by her past-- but some things cannot be forgiven.

In Yahoo+, two friends team up with a Hong Kong crime lord in a get-rich-quick Internet scam after they fail to make it big in the film industry.

Ragnarok will also be making a comeback on the 24th. Its third season sees Magne's fortitude about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants, with the lines between good and evil blurred.

The fun on the 24th continues with Who is Erin Carter? A Series follows a British expat's tranquil life in Barcelona as it spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret and violent past.

To end the month, One Piece, a live-action pirate adventure story based on the bestselling manga by Eiichiro Oda, hits the platform on the 31st.

Catch these and many more this August, only on Netflix.