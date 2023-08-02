Nigeria: No Going Back On Tomorrow's Protest - NLC President

The organiser labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, has ruled out suspension of nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and other policies of the federal government.

Joe Ajaero, President of NLC, disclosed this to journalists Tuesday night at Labour House, Abuja.

Earlier, Festus Osifo, TUC President, had said labour leaders were going into a meeting to decide the final outcome on the protest.

Osifo said this after a meeting with Federal Government representatives led by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila had said there were indications that labour would not go ahead with the protest.

But in his address, Ajaero said the protest would go on as planned.

The labour leader said the meeting held with representatives of the federal government did not change the union's position on protest.

He directed state councils of the congress to mobilise heavily for the action.

"We have neither reconsidered nor suspended the nationwide mass protest. We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the federal government where we sought to get them listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria."

"The outcome of this meeting earlier today has, however, not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.

"Nigerians are advised to ignore the work of fifth columnists who are working hard against the wishes of the people. We urge everyone to gather in our respective states and wherever we may be across the nation to give vent to this collective resolve. Once again, the Nationwide Mass Protest will start tomorrow," Ajaero told journalists.

He listed labour's demands as immediate implementation in good faith, of their resolutions with the congress jointly signed with the government and the TUC as well as "immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government such as hike in school fees of tertiary institutions and fuel price".

Other demands include fixing of local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna; release of 8 months withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers; accord appropriate recognition and support to the presidential steering committee and the work of its sub-committees and put a stop to inhumane actions and policies of government.