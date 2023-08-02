Nigerian Govt Investigates Plane Crash in Lagos

The aircraft was on a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard before it crashed around Oba Akran, Ikeja area of Lagos State, with no fatalities.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the aircraft accident in the Ikeja area of Lagos on Monday.

A media officer at the NSIB, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement, described the aircraft as "a Jabiru J430, a light single airplane with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-CCQ operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours, which occurred around a little after 1500hrs local, time on August 1, 2023."

According to Mr Oketunbi, the aircraft was on a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard before it crashed around the Oba Akran area of Lagos with no fatalities.

"The aircraft caught fire on impact, but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact.

The two souls on board were taken to the hospital," he said.

"The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

"The Bureau can be reached through info@aib.gov.ng and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line at +234-807-709-0909."

Earlier, an aide to the governor of Lagos had said that four persons were aboard the plane, a claim that has been debunked by the state's emergency management agency.

"The helicopter registered 5NCCQ was finally confirmed to contain two passengers, and it has been safely removed from the road, which is now free for vehicular movement," the agency's permanent secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a situation update on the incident.