Nigeria: Tinubu's Broadcast Shows Lack of Leadership, Focus - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the national broadcast by President Bola Tinubu on Monday shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government lacks focus and leadership ingenuity to steer the country from troubled waters.

The party noted that a comprehensive review of the speech shows that it is merely aspirational and meant to mesmerize the citizens "as it is completely bereft of any concrete plans to tackle the energy crisis, production issues, monetary challenges, and worsening insecurity in our country.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba also said the broadcast was hurriedly put together to blackmail the organised labour and divert attention from the bad policies of the government.

The main opposition party said the recourse to such "vacuous, illusory and showy maladministration revealed lack of leadership ingenuity and focus in the management of the affairs of the nation."

The spokesman said the PDP is appalled that the broadcast is another litany of false promises hurriedly put together by his (Tinubu) handlers in the desperate bid to hoodwink and beguile Nigerians, blackmail labour fronts and divert public attention from the life-discounting experiences imposed by the APC government.

The PDP said the broadcast "is a horrifying reminder of APC's bogus promises which include promised three million jobs per year; making Naira equal in value to the US Dollar; provision of small business loan guarantee scheme to create at least 5 million new jobs by 2019, among others.

"Nigerians are aware that the APC, with Senator Tinubu as National Leader, never fulfilled any of these promises, but rather remained unaccountable and turned our once prosperous nation to the poverty capital of the world where over 100 million citizens cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.

"What then is the value of Senator Tinubu's new promises of N75 billion for new jobs in 2024; N125 billion to SMEs; N50,000 each to 1,300 nano business and cultivation of 750,000 hectares of land for food, all without concrete policy and implementation plan, and which at best are openings for corrupt patronage and siphoning of public funds," said.