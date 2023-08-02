Nigeria: Court Grants Emefiele Leave to Serve DSS DG Order Remanding Him in Prison After Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele leave to serve the Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi the order of court admitting him to bail and directing his remand in the custody of the prisons.

Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the order, following an ex-parte application moved and argued by Emefiele's counsel, Mrs. Ogonnaya Sonuga.

Recall that the court had on July 25, 2023, granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N20million and ordered that he be remanded in prison custody, following his arraignment on two charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Emefiele had pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him by the DSS.

However, he was re-arrested by DSS immediately after the court's proceedings.

At the hearing, yesterday, Emefiele in the ex-parte order, asked the court for "An order of this court granting leave to the defendant/applicant to serve the complainant through and on the office and person of DSS, Bichi with the ruling/order of court obtained on July 25, 2023, admitting the defendant/applicant to bail and directing his remand in the custody of the Nigerian prisons by substituted means to wit: by publishing same in the media. And for such orders and further orders as this court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case."

Justice Oweibo granted the orders as prayed.

In an affidavit in support of the application deposed to by one Adeogun Samuel from the law firm of Victor Opara, SAN, he averred that the court had on July 25, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody, pending the perfection of the defendant's bail.

The deponent averred that despite the order granting bail to the defendant on July 25, 2023, DSS re-arrested and whisked the defendant/applicant away from the premises of this court on July 25, 2023. "That by the actions exhibited by DSS on July 25, 2023, it will be practically impossible to serve the DSS personally.

"That I know that it is important to bring the order and the ruling of this court granted on July 25, 2023, to the notice and attention of the complainant as well as the respondent for prompt action.

"That I sincerely believe it will be in the interest of justice to grant this application. That the complainant will not be prejudiced by the grant of this application."