Nigeria: 7 Million Electricity Consumers Without Prepaid Meters - Report

Despite several interventions, the Federal government, yesterday, disclosed that over seven million or 57.75 per cent of registered electricity consumers are still without prepaid meters.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, disclosed this in its 4th quarter of 2022 report obtained by Vanguard.

The Commission stated: "The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, continues to be challenged by the inadequate deployment of end-use customer meters - as of December 2022, only 5,134,871 (42.25%) of the 12,152,106 registered energy customers have been metered. The net metering rate represents a 2.99 percentage points increase compared to the 39.26% recorded at the end of Q3'22.

"A total of 164,612 meters were installed in Q4'22 compared to the 142,887 meters installed in Q3'22 --an increase of 21,725 installations (15.20%). The Commission expects DisCos to utilise any of the five (5) meter financing mechanisms that have been provided in the 2021 Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations (NERC - R - 113 - 2021) to close their respective metering gaps. "As a safeguard for customers against exploitation due to the lack of meters, the Commission has continued to issue monthly energy caps for all feeders in each DisCo which sets the maximum amount of energy that may be billed to an unmetered customer for the respective month based on gross energy received by the DisCo and the consumption of metered customers."

The commission, which noted that lack of prepaid has culminated in increased complaints, stated: "In 2022/Q4, the DisCos cumulatively received 261,278 complaints from consumers -- this is 13,952 more complaints (5.64%) than those received in 2022/Q3. In total, the DisCos resolved 238,765 complaints corresponding to a 91.38% resolution rate which is very identical to the 91.59% recorded in 2022/Q3." "Metering, billing, and service interruption were the prevalent sources of customer complaints, accounting for more than 79% of the total complaints during the quarter. The Commission has introduced initiatives to address this category of complaints such as the independent verification of DisCos compliance with the capping regulation. "Pursuant to the provisions of its Customer Complaints Handling Standards and Procedure Regulations, the Commission set up forum panels across the country to review unresolved disputes from the DisCos' Complaint handling units. In 2022/Q4, the Forum Offices had a total of 2,594 active appeals (inclusive of the pending 1,137 appeals from Q3 from customers who were dissatisfied with DisCos' decision on the complaints lodged at the CCU."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It added: "During the period, the Forum Panels held eighty-one (81) sittings and resolved 1,520 (58.60%) of the appeals filed at Forum Offices nationwide. This means 1,074 appeals were yet to be resolved as of the end of 2022/Q4. The Commission continues to take measures that will ensure a more efficient customer complaint resolution process starting with improvements in the quality of complaint resolution at the Customer Complaints Unit, CCU of the DisCos."