Liberia: 'Yealue's Appointment Ill-Advised'

--CENTAL Disclose

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) says Atty. Garrison Yealue's appointment on the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) campaign team is ill-advised.

Atty. Yealue, a former Nimba lawmaker, heads the Governance Commission (GC) following his appointment by President George Manneh Weah.

"The appointment of Atty. Yealue does not only contravene the law, it is ill-advised and counterproductive to good governance efforts in Liberia," CENTAL Executive Director Anderson Miamen said Tuesday, 1 August 2023.

Miamen said CENTAL is appalled by the decision which violates Sections 2.2 and 5.3.4 of the Act creating the Commission that requires both the Institution and its Commissioners to be Independent and Politically-neutral.

Maimen disclosed that the Governance Commission has had a history of playing a very critical role in reviving democracy by promoting good governance in Liberia.

According to him, the institution has had some of Liberia's best brains as heads, including President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Dr. Amos Claudiaus Sawyer, (deceased), and others, who managed to ensure that they and the institution stayed neutral during heated political periods.

Miamen noted that the action of the CDC to appoint Atty. Yealue violates several provisions of the 2007 Act creating the Commission, which is required to be independent and politically neutral.

"Also, we at CENTAL strongly believe that the decision violates the 2014 Code of Conduct for public officials and its amendment of 2022," he continued.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CENTAL boss warned that this is an extremely troubling decision that should be immediately reversed, to avoid rendering the already dormant and underperforming GC unworthy of the trust and confidence of the public and development partners.

He noted that in multiple posts and videos on Facebook, Mr. Yealue can be seen/heard engaging in active campaigns and or political activities in Nimba.

Miamen said these actions are in flagrant violation of the Act creating the institution.

"Instead of rebranding and uplifting the commission, its decline is increasingly evident, much to the disappointment of many, especially campaigners of good governance," said Miamen.

He said if key development partners have been staying away from the Commission, the latest action of the government and CDC does little to salvage the situation.

"Instead of helping, it will further dampen the chances of the commission getting financial, technical, and other support from development organizations for any substantive work."

He wondered who wants to do serious business with an institution that should be independent and politically neutral when it's head is into active politics.