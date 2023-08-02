Liberia: Former LTC Employees Demand Benefits

Several former employees of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LTC) have threatened to continuously embarrass authorities of the institution for their alleged refusal to pay them their deserved benefits.

They spoke to a team of reporters when they blocked the main entry of the LTC in Monrovia this week.

The former employees, many of whom are old folks, recounted that they were redundant in 2006 during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

They added that former President Sirleaf mandated the entity to pay their benefits in two categories which included cash and bags of rice before the end of her term in office.

However, they lamented that the institution has reportedly refused to pay their benefits up to the present.

The former employees said their first target currently is to receive their rice benefit which has the financial value of US$260 for each member.

According to them, they have gone over 16 years fighting for their deserved benefits and some of their colleagues even died while in the process. Yet, they alleged, the institution continues to give them inhumane treatment.

The former employees also narrated that when the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) regime took over, they took their official documents to House Speaker Mr. Bhofal Chambers.

They indicated that the Speaker further mandated the LTC authorities to pay their benefits, but they have not acted in full.

They revealed that at least 200 of the total number of former employees were given their rice benefits while the cash benefit is still outstanding.

The LTC ex-employees also revealed that at this crucial time when the ruling CDC is seeking re-election, the entity is telling them that it has no money to pay them.

Meanwhile, when LTC Chief Executive Officer Richmond Nagbe Tobii was contacted on Monday, 31 July 2023 at noon, he claimed that he was in a management meeting.

He promised to return the calls as soon as possible.