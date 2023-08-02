Ghana: Medeama Open Accreditation Process for Africa Campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Medeama SC have announced the opening of media accreditation process for the 2023-24 CAF Champions League.

The deadline for submission of official media accreditation request is 5pm on Thursday, August 10.

An FA statement urged media organisations interested in covering the preliminary round of matches to officially apply to communication@medeamasc. org.

It also urged television stations interested in being broadcast holders for the preliminary match against Remo Stars FC of Nigeria to apply.

Giving a breakdown of allocations, it said television station will be issued two tags with print, radio, online and photo single tags.

"The accreditation process will be treated on a first come-first serve basis," the statement said.