Ghana/Morocco: Morocco Wants Ghana Support for Joint 2030 World Cup Bid

The Kingdom of Morocco is counting on Ghana's support for its bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup jointly with Spain and Portugal.

"This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, and we hope to get the needed support of Ghana for it," The Morocco Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, said on Sunday in Accra at the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the enthronement of King Mohammed VI.

The Ambassador expressed the Kingdom of Morocco's appreciation to government and people of Ghana by saying "I would pause to warmly thank our Ghanaian friends for their support during the competition and beyond."

Mrs Quaadil said "this year has been emotionally intense for us especially as we followed with great joy and elation of the outstanding performance of the Atlas Lions at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they reached the semi-finals, the first by Africa and Arab soccer."

Morocco proved their worth to reach the semi-finals stage of the World Cup in Qatar last year, but succumbed to France who defeated them 2-0.

Morocco and Ghana reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation between them for mutual benefits of their people at the celebration of the "Throne Day".

Present at the celebration were Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister of Youth and Sports; Mustapha Ussif and other Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, the Moroccan community in Ghana, and a cross section of Ghanaians.