Nigeria: How ₦8,000 Palliative Will Be Disbursed to 12 Million Poor Households - Wale Edun

The ministerial nominee from Ogun State, Olawale Edun, says the federal government will use biometric validation to transfer the N8,000 palliative to the identified vulnerable and low income households to cushion the hardship of the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Mr Edun explained that using biometric validation to make payment to the vulnerable households will help the federal government reach all the identified beneficiaries.

The nominee disclosed this when he appeared before the Senate on Tuesday for screening.

President Bola Tinubu had last week forwarded Mr Edun's name, one of the 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked him questions bordering on the distribution of the palliatives when he appeared before the Senate for screening of his ministerial appointment.

Mr Lawan enquired how the nominee would supervise the distribution of N8,000 palliative to vulnerable households who do not have bank accounts, if he is opportuned to be finance minister.

The nominee responded by saying "every recipient of the N8,000 palliative should have a biomimetic validation and without that such person will not benefit," he said.

Mr Edun also gave an example of India which he said that the government of India recommended digital banking for every household.

On the controversial $800 million World Bank loan, the Ogun nominee said he would prefer not to comment on the controversial loan.

"I would not like to talk about the 800 million USD World Bank loan but It is better to find a way than throwing a baby away with the bath water."

The nominee also said that if he is opportuned to serve as minister of finance, he will ensure that there is separation between the account of the Accountant General of the Federation and account of the Federation.

"If given the opportunity, I'll do my best. I think consistency is very important. In the days when I was in the public service at the sub-national level, under our president, I advocated that there should be separation between the account of the federation and the accountant general of the government. I would like to retain that stand," he said.