Nigeria: Heavy Security As NLC Commences Protest Over Petrol Subsidy Removal

There was heavy security on ground at the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos as members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commences nationwide protests over the removal of petrol subsidy.

Recall the organised labour said the palliatives rolled out by the President in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night, was very insignificant to cushion the effect of the suffering in the country.

This is as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, specifically said it was going ahead with the proposed national protest on Wednesday.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives held at the State House, Abuja, the Chief of Staf to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appealed to organised labour to suspend the planned protest.

He said: "We have laid out the plans, the interventions of Mr. President, as you all heard in his broadcast yesterday (Monday), we made it clear that this was just Mr. President's initial rollout and interventions and that conversations will be ongoing as we go along.