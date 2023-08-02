Nigeria: NLC Protests Against Fuel Subsidy Removal Kick Off in Lagos, Kano, Abuja

2 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has commenced its planned protest in Lagos and Abuja states. The congress had advised the Federal Government to provide enough palliatives that would cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

On Monday the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, provided five hundred billion naira, N500bn (half of what the govt saved since the removal of fuel subsidy), as palliatives.

In view of that NLC with the Trade Union Congress, yesterday held a meeting with the Nigerian Government which ended in a deadlock.

NLC insisted that its planned protest against fuel subsidy removal would hold today.

"We're on the same page, like the TUC national president said. Yeah, we met today (yesterday), and we discussed based on what we all left yesterday, with the mind of coming back today. We all listened to the President's speech with an appeal that time should be given to this very government.

"We sat down, analysed it very, very well, and we came up with some issues, which I believe you heard from the TUC President where he said the president of this country did mention that within two months, the government of Nigeria was able to save at least N1trillion from subsidy removal", Deputy President of NLC, Titus Amba said after their meeting yesterday.

However, members of the NLC were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such as 'End fuel price increase, Fix local refineries, stop naira devaluation' etc.

The nationwide protest is to bring to notice the hardship the citizens of Nigerians are passing through to the Nigerian Govement.

