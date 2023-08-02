Nigeria: Subsidy - Oyo Labour Unions Join Nationwide Strike

2 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

The organized labour unions in Oyo State, Wednesday joined their counterparts across the country to embark on the nationwide strike.

Tagged, #Letthepoorbreathprotest, the labour unions converged on the state secretariat entrance in the presence of heavy of security operatives.

In an interview with Vanguard on Wednesday, the Trade Union Congress Chairman in the state, Bosun Olabiyi, said th state chapter of the union joined the protest based on the order from the chairman and their industrial action which they embarked on since Monday continues.

