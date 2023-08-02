Rwanda: FIBA Women's Afrobasket - Nigeria's Rena Wakama a Symbol of Empowerment

There has been a thrilling display of talent and passion at the 2023 FIBA Women's AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

But among the 12 exciting teams, one remarkable figure stands tall.

Rena Wakama, the head coach of the Nigeria women's national basketball team, D'Tigress, is the only female head coach in the competition. And she is a true champion in every sense.

Though born in America and schooled there, Rena didn't lose touch with her home country since her parents ensured she visited almost every year. Rena's early life revolved around basketball. Her exceptional talent and dedication led her to represent her country as a formidable international basketball player, leaving a legacy that resonates to this day.

She graduated from college in 2014.

But Rena was with D'Tigress in 2015 when they traveled to Cameroon (AfroBasket). Later, she decided to concentrate on the coaching task ahead.

Her journey didn't end there as her passion for growth extended beyond the court. She pursued her academic aspirations, earning a degree in therapeutic recreation from Western Carolina, followed by an MBA from Manhattan. This combination of sporting prowess and academic excellence laid the foundation for her next chapter - coaching, her calling.

Venturing into coaching was a natural progression for Rena.

She found her place as an assistant coach at Stony Brooks University in the United States. The experiences from her playing days and the insights gained as a coach became invaluable as she embarked on a new challenge - leading D'Tigress.

On June 30, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) recognized the United States-based Nigerian coach's immense potential and appointed her as the head coach of D'Tigress, the reigning African champions. According to the NBBF, she was taking on the biggest task in Africa's women's basketball, as the Nigerian ladies are the continent's current African champions. D'Tigress won the trophy in 2017 and has since remained unbeaten at any venue across the world.

Before then, the former national team player served as an assistant coach at Stony Brooks University, U.S.

Stepping into the new role with zeal and determination, Rena was ready to continue the team's legacy of success in African basketball.

The tournament unfolded with thrilling moments, and D'Tigress, under Rena's guidance, showcased their dominance in the sport.

On July 30, at the BK Arena, DTigress stepped up their quest for an astonishing fourth consecutive continental title; beating Egypt 83-65 to secure an early passage into the last eight. The game against Egypt was a testament to their strength. Rena's coaching prowess shone bright, as her strategic brilliance and leadership inspired the team to victory.

The fourth quarter was especially fiercely contested as the North Africans tried hard to get back into the game. But Rena's girls stood solidly to see the game off; winning the final quarter 27-23 and the game overall 83-65.

Everything the coach says motivates us

Earlier, in their first game of the championship, D'Tigress defeated DR Congo 69-35, on July 28.

Speaking to The Guardian, a Nigerian daily, after the DR Congo game, D'Tigress forward, Amy Okonkwo, said: "Everything the coach says motivates us. We came for the win, and we knew we had a target painted on our backs.

"We have a standard that we play to and we've been trying to establish a new standard with the new coach. We stepped on the court for each other and we're ready to play for each other and for the country."

Indeed, Rena's presence on the sidelines, guiding and encouraging her players, was a sight to behold. The team's chemistry and determination flourished under her mentorship.

Beyond her tactical acumen, Rena's impact extends beyond the sport.

She is a symbol of empowerment for aspiring athletes and women in sports across Africa.

Her journey from a talented young girl in Rivers State to the head coach of the reigning African champions captivated hearts and minds.

Rena's story is an inspiration for sports enthusiasts and readers alike.

Her passion for basketball, dedication to personal growth, and ability to guide and mentor the next generation of athletes made her a role model in every sense.