Nigeria: Troops Neutralize Scores of Bandits, Vows to Destroy All Enclaves in Northwest

As troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) intensified it's operatives, in order to rid its Areas of Responsibility (AOR) in the Northwest of Banditry, Kidnapping and other sundry crimes as well as to ensure farming and other economic activities strive in the region, the troops have neutralized scores of bandits and rescued.

Available source within the Military narrated to Vanguard Newspaper on Wednesday that, between 30th to 31st July 2023 troops of Sector 2 Combat Team 3 of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed in Katsina state in conjunction with Nigerian Police Dandume division have responded to information that bandits had kidnapped 2 persons in their farmlands along Tankari village in Dandume LGA of Katsina State.

The source further said, the troops responded swiftly to the farmland and engaged the bandits in a gun duel which forced the Bandits to abandon the kidnapped victims and flee. The kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their family members in Dandume Town.

Relatedly, acting on an intelligence report on Armed bandits activities in Kinfau Kirtawa, Ilellah general area in Batsari LGA of Katsina state, troops of Sector 2 Team 9 of OPHD conducted offensive operations within the area and made contact with the armed bandits. During the encounter 2 bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Our source within the military also revealed that during pursuit of the fleeing bandits, Troops captured one motorcycle while troops continued to maintain aggressive posture in the area to deny the Bandits freedom of action.

Also, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Sector 3 Forward Operating Base Marnona in Sokoto state conducted offensive operation, during which bandits hideouts were identified and destroyed at Giyawa, Kafarama, Danwaru, Boyekei, Kagara, Aisa, Kwargaba and Lugu villages of Wurno and Goronyo LGA of Sokoto State respectively.

All the identified Bandits hideouts were destroyed as the bandits escaped due to superior fire power of the troops. However, 5 operational motorcycles used by the Bandits were captured during exploitation.

Furthermore, troops of Sector 1 Team 10 of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara and Kebbi state conducted clearance operation and cleared bandits hideout at Dan Makarwa, Tundun Wada and Mairairai village in Danko-wasagu LGA of Kebbi State as bandits continuous to flee from their enclaves.

The Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji/General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut has continued to commend the resilience and doggedness of the troops. He further assured the people of the region that more bandits enclaves will be attacked and destroyed in his Area of Operational Responsibilities.