Nigeria: Falcons s Seal Women's World Cup last 16 Place After Ireland Stalemate

Nigeria did just enough to book their spot in the Women's World Cup last 16 despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Ireland in their final Group B outing.

The Super Falcons secured their place in the knockout stage for the third time with the hard-fought draw against the Europeans on Monday.

The stalemate in Brisbane was sufficient for Nigeria to clinch the runners-up spot behind group winners Australia.

But it also brought Ireland joy as they claimed their first ever World Cup point after early defeats in their maiden tournament appearance.

For long spells it was the newcomers who created the better openings in a tense contest between the sides already eliminated and progressing.

The Super Falcons, aware of the significance of this clash, showcased their resilience and defensive prowess, holding off the Irish attacks.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe went closest to breaking the deadlock for Ireland, fizzing two attempts just past the post in the first half.

Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had to be alert to parry a goalbound effort from Niamh Fahey on the stroke of half-time.

But the Super Falcons should have moved ahead when Uchenna Kanu was denied one-on-one by teenage Irish glovewoman Grace Moloney.

Neither side could fashion a breakthrough however as Nigeria cautiously saw out the stalemate to advance.

Although Nigeria's place in the Round of 16 was secured with this hard-fought draw, the co-hosts Australia delivered an awe-inspiring performance, securing their spot in the next stage while dealing a significant blow to the reigning Olympic champions, Canada.

Australia's emphatic 4-0 triumph over Canada signaled the end of the journey for the Canadian team as the co-hosts secured top spot of the group.