West Africa: 'WAFU Zone a Bloc Best in Competitions Organization'

Lamin Kaba Bajo, president of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A has stated that the bloc is the best in terms of competitions organisation due to the success it registered over the years.

Mr. Bajo, who doubles as the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) made the remarks during the conclusion of the CAF WAFU Zone A Ordinary General Assembly held at the African Princess Hotel in Kololi on Sunday.

"I want to thank all member countries that took up the responsibility to host WAFU competitions with all its challenges. I also want to recognize the efforts of the founding fathers and past leaderships of the Union," said Chairman Bajo.

Mr. Bajo highlighted the CHAN qualifications and schools football within the sub region as the achievements under his presidency.

"We will continue to collaborate with governments and the CAF leadership as the parent body to follow the regulations and cooperate to implement more successful projects," he said.

The Assembly challenged governments to work very hard to ensure the availability of football facilities as well as ensure boys and girls have the grounds to pursue their dreams.

"The Gambia government is very much excited to have this blessing and is looking forward to working closely with CAF and all stakeholders towards the attainment of collaborative success," Mr. Bajo also said.

Speaking on behalf of the Gambia Football Federation, its general secretary, Lamin M. Jassey, said the GFF will not relent in its efforts to attain successes, adding that they will continue to support the activities within the bloc.

The assembly concluded in agreement that the Secretariat that has been temporarily moved to Senegal will now be relocated back to The Gambia for all its operations henceforth.

The positions of first and second vice presidents both went unopposed with Mustapha I. Raji, President of Liberia Football Association being voted as the 1st Vice President and Mario Semedo, President of Cape Verde Football Association as the 2nd Vice President respectively.

Meanwhile, the Union's activity reports that included competitions, audit, finance, capacity building and draft budget for 2023/24 were all presented, deliberated on and eventually approved.