Nigeria: Lagos Transporters Won't Join Protest - Fares Reduction Commences Tomorrow - MC Oluomo

Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, LASPG, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called, MC Oluomo, has said no transporter in the state will join the labour-led protest.

He also assured that the cut in fares of commercial bus drivers will commence on Wednesday, as directed by Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.

He said the tickets given to drivers at parks for N800 will now be sold for N600, and that all bookings would have 25 per cent reduction.

For passengers, Akinsanya said routes where transport fare is N500 has been reduced to N300, while those paying N200 for fare will now pay N150.

He added that commercial motorcycles (Okada riders) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) operators will have 25 per cent reduction in the tickets bought from the union.

MC Oluomo announced a task force team that would monitor the implementation of the directives.

Akinsanya warned various parks and garages' executives to ensure compliance, stating that sanction would be meted on defaulters.

"The task force will be led by all members of state executives, parks' chairmen and selected union leaders," said.

Oluomo said that the agency would do all it could not to inconvenience the masses, hence the timely intervention.

He said the directive was a follow-up to the announcement of Governor Sanwo-Olu on bus fares reduction.

Protest

The LASPG boss said over 50,000 members of the agency will not be joining Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC's planned protest.

He said: "We, the state executives and the entire members of Lagos State Parks and Garages met in Lagos to review the situation in the country, particularly in Lagos following the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

"After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of foods, transport fares and other areas of public interest, in particular the plan by the organised labour union i.e. the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, to call workers out on a strike action.

"After a careful discussion, we concluded that we will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government's attention to the issue being debated in the country.

"All transport family and members will be at work to convey people to their various destinations without problem because Lagos State Government has announced some interventions in the sector.

"Lagos State Government has provided a conducive atmosphere for our operations. There is, therefore, no reason for us to join any strike that may threaten peace of the state.

"The various palliative measures taken by the state government, especially the 50 per cent reduction of government public transports and a downward review on our yellow buses, fares will also go a long way in cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal.

"We have also embarked on the internal measures like downward reviews on Lagos State Government and union tickets. With this, there will be a reduction in transport fares by commercial drivers.

"We at Lagos State Parks and Garages, therefore, equivocally say no to any form of strikes and protest by any group or organized labour.

"All our members are enjoined to go on their normal duties without any fear or intimidation."