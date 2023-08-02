Ghana: Tourism Minister Urges Colleagues African Tourism Ministers Practice Sustainable Tourism

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has called on African Tourism Ministers to pursue sustainable tourism practices to protect the environment and ensure communities benefit from the tourism diffident.

He made the call when Ghana was elected to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Executive Council in Mauritius last Thursday.

He stated, "It will be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently tasked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to implement innovative strategies to make tourism, arts and culture contribute effectively to national development. He also directed the Ministry to ensure that international tourist arrivals reach two million by 2025 with a corresponding receipt of $6 billion annually."

Dr. Awal pledged Ghana's commitment to helping put travel and tourism at the summit of the global development agenda.

He called for investment in tourism infrastructure and building the capacity of operators in the tourism value chain to enhance the continent's competitiveness.

Five other countries also got elected to the council namely Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The election of Council members was the highlight of activities at the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa meeting on the theme: Rethinking Tourism for Africa: Addressing global challenges; Promoting investment and partnerships.

The new members would be formally approved at the next General Assembly meeting of the UNWTO in Uzbekistan in October this year.