Africa: Secretary Blinken's Call With African Union Commission Chairperson Faki About the Attempted Takeover in Niger

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today about the concerning developments in Niger. Secretary Blinken and Chairperson Faki reiterated the shared U.S.-AU priorities of seeing the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and urged respect for the rule of law and public safety. The Secretary and Chairperson Faki also welcomed regional leadership and cooperation, which is essential to restore constitutional order in Niger. Agreeing there is no acceptable military solution to the conflict in Sudan, they discussed coordinated efforts to end the fighting as well as the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian access and for all parties to respect human rights. They agreed external interference and military support to the belligerent parties would only intensify and prolong the conflict. The Secretary expressed his grave concern over the increasing violence and reports of atrocities in Darfur.
