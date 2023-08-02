Nigeria: Ministerial Nominees - Senate Screens Fagbemi, Pate, Alake, Two Others (Live Updates)

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate will today screen the remaining six ministers-designate sent to it by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation.

Those to be screened are Dele Alake (Ekiti), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Muhammed Idris (Niger), Ali Pate (Bauchi) and Doris Uzoka (Imo).

They are among the 28 nominees the president, in a letter last Thursday, requested the Senate to confirm.

The legislature on Tuesday screened nine of the nominees. They are David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Oketete (Delta), Dele Alake (Ekiti State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) and Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom State).

Earlier on Monday, it screened Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), John Enoh (Cross River) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Also screened were Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi), Sani Danladi (Taraba), Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye (Anambra), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo), Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia), Betta Edu (Cross River) and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa).

Mr Tinubu has yet to nominate ministers from 11 states namely Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara.

The Senate will conduct today's exercise at the Committee of the Whole with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as chairman.

It is expected that the upper house will take its decision to confirm or reject any of the ministers-designate at the end of the screening today.

