Nigeria: Hilda Baci, Enioluwa Adeoluwa Launch Literacy Campaign

Guinness World Record Holder Hilda Baci and social media Influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa have announced a partnership to promote healthy reading habits among young people across Nigeria.

They told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that they aim to donate 5,000 books to youths through the When We Read campaign.

The initiative, which they say is influenced by the need to improve literacy, also encourages donating books to individuals, libraries, underprivileged students, and organisations.

As part of the campaign activation, they would select and distribute two fiction and non-fiction books monthly for people to read.

Speaking on the initiative, Hilda Baci said The When We Read campaign is driven by her passion for enhancing capacity among young people and instilling knowledge across various interest areas.

She said, "Reading enables a change in perspective. This is sometimes what is required to make an impact. The many opportunities ahead can become more effective by imbibing healthy reading habits. When we read, we know more; books have endless knowledge and information, and we can only find them when we read".

Instead of spending much time on their phones scrolling endlessly, Hilda said the campaign promotes reading through digital or hard copies, thereby boosting literacy and writing proficiency.

On partnering with Enioluwa, she said, "We share similar values to create growth avenues for young people. The campaign aligns with our long-term plans to improve meaningful conversations and provide solutions to some of the challenges of young people.

"According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), promoting literacy in formal and non-formal settings will strengthen national strategies and policy development on literacy and address the needs of disadvantaged groups.

"It will also improve the use of digital technologies to expand learning outcomes; and create progress in assessing literacy skills. The When We Read campaign is one of the initiatives that will contribute to these factors while improving focus and communication skills," Hilda noted.

Aside from the literacy campaign, Hilda recently hinted at plans to turn her cook-a-thon into a festival to be held in different countries.

The chef also said that a documentary is in the works so people can see her "beautiful story".