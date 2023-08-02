Nigeria: Scam Alert, the Nigerian Air Force Isn't Recruiting

IN SHORT: The Nigerian Air Force says it is not currently recruiting, so beware of scammers out to get your money and claiming otherwise. Ignore the purchase notice on social media registration forms.

A post shared on Facebook in Nigeria claims that forms are on sale for people interested in joining the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), with recruitment running from 30 July to 22 September 2023.

It begins: "PURCHASE NIGERIAN AIR FORCE FORM ONLINE FOR AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT STARTING FROM,30th /07/2023 to September 22th 2023."

The poorly written post encourages those interested to apply if they have the qualifications listed and to call the telephone number on the post if they need help with the application.

The NAF last recruited new members in 2022.

We found the same claim on Facebook here, here, and here.

But is the recruitment notice genuine? We checked.

'Fake NAF recruitment advert'

The NAF issued a disclaimer on its official Facebook and Twitter accounts on 23 July 2023, warning Nigerians about fake recruitment ads.

NAF said it "wishes to state that it is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise. It would be recalled that the NAF on 8 July 2023 graduated recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022".

It posted a version of the recruitment ad graphic stamped with "FAKE" alongside the disclaimer. It added that the public would be "adequately informed" when it was recruiting again.

Be careful: read our guide on how to spot online job scams.