Liberia: World Bank Turnover U.S.$6 Million Water Project

The Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, (LWSC), G. Alphonso Gaye has re-echoed President George Weah's unflinching commitment to reliable restoration and supply of pipe-borne water as a key public utility delivery under the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Speaking recently near the famous Ducor Palace Hotel when the World Bank turned over an approximately US$6 Million major water express line project, marking the beginning of the restoration of pipe-borne water to central Monrovia and parts adjacent, Senator Gaye emphasized that access to clean and safe drinking water is a fundamental human right, a foundation for the fulfillment of basic human needs, and remains paramount to the development agenda of President George Weah.

Gaye, an acclaimed private and public sector performer expressed frustration over what he termed as either the disappearance or grossly poor availability and supply of pipe-borne water in central Monrovia for several years, a situation he noted, has created a serious burden for residents of the capital city and it's environs.

Mr.Gaye said his management is committed to actualizing President Weah's dream of reversing the excruciating scenario of women and children rising early from bed in search of safe water daily.

Amid cheers by community dwellers and passersby, the World Bank officially turned over the newly constructed express line from the Fish Market booster station on Tubman Boulevard to the LWSC Newport Street booster station in central Monrovia.

Officials of the Liberian Government and the World Bank are confident that the express line will successfully address the LWSC'S long-sparts, and would also ensure the restoration of pipe-borne water.

The LWSC MD then lauded the World Bank and its implementing contractor for the successful implementation of the project.

Several technical teams of the LWSC were deployed in various communities and strategic locations to observe and respond to situations of leakages or raptures that may arise as a result of water being gradually released in these pipes and lines.

Also speaking, the World Bank's project engineer Mr. Walker Richards who put the express line project value at approximately six million US dollars, disclosed that all major repairs have been carried out by the LWSC and the project are on course and in good shape to bring pipe borne water into the LWSC'S Newport Street reservoir from the Fish Market booster station.

Residents in several communities who responded to the latest development, thanked the Government of Liberia, particularly the new Managing Director of LWSC, G. Alphonso Gaye for the unprecedented speed with which the tanding challenge of supplying pipe-borne water to central Monrovia and its adjacent environs.

They particularly commended President George Manneh Weah for the appointment of Senator Gaye whom they described as a result-oriented personality whose private and public service records are enviable and incontestable.

Old man Fahnbulleh, a resident of the PHP community, and Margaret of Newport Street, both termed as smart, President Weah's decision to designate the former Grand Gedeh Senator to spearhead the President's reform agenda at the LWSC, thus the level of work currently being done by the management team.

Residents in the township of West Point, Gurley Street, and Clara Town also hailed the World Bank and other development partners who are responding to the government's continuous call and willingness to collaborate in the areas of public service delivery, especially public utility such as clean and save industrial and drinking water.

This latest development followed a series of actions and activities carried out by the LWSC under the watch of Senator Gaye, including substantially addressing the salary and benefit woes faced by the corporation over the last five years, a comprehensive tour of the LWSC'S water treatment plant, a massive clean-up and repair initiative at the water treatment plant in Louisiana, Montserrado County, the first in many years.

It can be recalled when he officially took over at the Liberia Water & Seware Corporation on Monday, April 17, 2023 (a little over three months ago) Senator Gaye made a resounding pledge to close "all leakages," both administrative and technical, that are retarding the corporation's effective service delivery and its revenue-generating capacity.

Before a cheerful workforce, friends, relatives, and colleagues, Gaye then vowed to do all he can, working with his management team, to ensure LWSC truly functions as a major income-generating SOE, to make the entity viable and boost the government's financial capacity amid major challenges.

He also warned employees, including both top and low-level managers and directors to stay in their lanes and refrain from facilitating any unwholesome acts such as serving as agents of customers to reduce the corporation's ability to generate needed revenue.

Gaye also urged LWSC employees to improve their working discipline and resist the temptations of acts that could put them in a rocky way with management.

He promised to improve the working conditions of employees and bring the LWSC on par with other viable public corporations such as the LPRC, NASSCORP, and the NPA, in terms of financial viability effective and consistent service delivery, and employee welfare.