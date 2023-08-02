Liberia: Japan Village to Be Established in Liberia Soon

Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has wholeheartedly welcomed a proposal from the Yachiyo Engineering Company of Japan for the establishment of a Japan Village in Liberia.

Amb. Kemayah disclosed that when established, the Japan Village will alleviate poverty in the country which is in line with President George M. Weah's flagship program, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Minister Kemayah made the disclosure recently when Mr. Yano Tetsuro paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Capitol Hill.

Receiving the Japanese official, Minister Kemayah said the intend of the Japan Village is to improve the standard of living in the area through infrastructure development. he added that the project will localize Japanese infrastructure, technology, solar power generation among others.

The Dean of the Cabinet further disclosed that the Village will provide safe and stable food supply, through the introduction of Japanese fisheries testing with Japan fisheries research and education agency, processing and cold storage technologies, construction of fisheries experiment laboratory, expansion of cold chain sales channel by construction of roads and bridges to inland areas.

Minister Kemayah further mentioned that the village will provide job creation and stabilization of household income. He further added that the construction of fishing port, fishing boat dock and workshop, seafood plant, Liberty mall will form part of the village.

The Liberia Chief Diplomat said the proposed Japan village will provide human resources development through fishery vocational training, by the construction of the fisheries college, the vocational training institute for fishing boat maintenance technology in cooperation with Yamaha and collaboration between NFU and Maritime College.

"Promotion of sustainable fisheries through conservation and improvement of fishery resources, investigation of appropriate catch by fisheries research organization, rulemaking in cooperation with fisheries union, and improving administrative capacity through appropriate development guidance and the development of laws and regulations, case study of Japanese fishing village and port, introduction of case study by training in Japan and formation of partnership with Japanese administration", Minister Kemayah intoned.

He stated that when this project is successful it will serve as a major milestone accomplishment for the country and its people.

Foreign Minister Kemayah also expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the people of Japan for their excellent cooperation with Liberia and applauded the Japanese Government for its support and decision to construct the Japan Village in Liberia.

The Minister added that with the opening of the village in Marshall City will further deepen their cooperation in other productive areas of engagement.

He then assured the Japanese Envoy of the Foreign Ministry's unflinching support that will facilitate and enhance the fast tracking of the construction of the village.

For his part, the President of the Association of Africa Economy and Development, H.E. Mr. Yano Tetsuro said the Government of the Republic of Japan, through JICA, has begun the negotiation on several issues as it relates to the growth and development of Liberia.

Mr. Tetsuro further thanked Foreign Minister Kemayah and the Government and People of Liberia for the warm reception accorded him here as he hailed the excellent bilateral relations and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and the Republic of Japan.