Liberia: Boakai's Running Mate Alarms

Unity Party's Vice Standard-bearer, Senator Jeremiah Koung has cried foul over alleged plans by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to rig the elections ahead of the October 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The UP Vice Standard-bearer disclosed that the ruling CDC is determined to rig the elections if the ballots are not protected.

Speaking at the official dedication of the UP Rescue Mission Campaign office in Monrovia, Senator Koung claimed that the CDC has gone out of strategies and plans to secure the presidency for the second term.

According to the Nimba County lawmaker, the ruling party is in total disarray with no specific political direction for the elections but is only planning to rig the elections.

Senator Koung urged all poll watchers of the Unity Party at the weekend to keenly open their eyes and focused on protecting the ballots during the elections.

This he believes, will defeat the alleged plans of the CDC in the country emphasizing that the Unity Party is poised to win the elections in the first round by over 55% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Democratic Change through its chairman, Mulbah Morlu and Secretary General, Jefferson Koijee are yet to officially respond to this allegation as the two stalwarts were contacted via phone calls and messages by this paper but to no avail.