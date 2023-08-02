Liberia: 1,000 Pastors Endorse CPP in Bong ...Say They Will Vote for New Breed of Leaders

An estimated number of 1,000 Pastors from various Churches under the banner, "The Kingdom Legislators," in Gbarnga, Bong County have committed to voting for a new breed of leaders.

The Pastors vowed to rally the Christian Community in support of Mr. Alexander Cummings and Counselor Charlyne Brumskine as the best and most trusted alternative to assume the mantle of leadership come October 10.

At a special program attended by hundreds of citizens from the seven Electoral Districts of Bong County, held at the Gbarnga Methodist School Campus recently the Pastors pledged to mobilize Christians nationwide to vote on their motto, "Voting new breed, without greed," for one President, one Senator and one Representative.

Kingdom Legislators established nearly two years ago, is a Christian faith-based political organization with membership in six of Liberia's 15 counties including Margibi, Nimba, Lofa, Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Bong as their stronghold.

Kingdom Legislators Spokesman, Pastor Dominion O. Roberts said the Church has a moral responsibility to provide divine guidance to its congregations in choosing visionary leaders that fear God, are morally upright and are fit to work and guarantee economic prosperity for its people.

Pastor Roberts said Kingdom Legislators' decision to support the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) followed series of engagements, interactions and facts check on the past records, achievements, capabilities, family orientation, and fitness of Mr. Cummings and Counselor Brumskine to assume leadership.

Pastor Roberts urged Churches and religious communities to get actively involved in helping to provide moral guidance and inspiration to their members on the accrued benefits of electing competent, qualified and responsible leadership that will be sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the Liberian people, come October 10.

The Pentecostal Prelate urged Liberians to carry the conviction that Liberia will rise again with the understanding that it is dependent on choices Liberians will make come October 10 General and Presidential Elections.

Cummings, accompanied by his wife Teresa and CPP stalwarts, expressed special thanks and appreciation to the leadership of Kingdom Legislators and Senator Henry Yallah, former Bong County Senator for the impressive program and massive turnout by the Pastors, Church representatives and workers as well as citizens and supporters from the seven Electoral Districts in Bong County.

Cummings underscored the critical and significant role of the Church and religious communities in the transformation of any country. The CPP Standard-bearer reaffirmed to uphold the tenets of good governance and resuscitating the ailing economy, giving equal rights and access to jobs and opportunities irrespective of political and religious affiliations or ethnicity.

Cummings vowed to lead by example, without discrimination, noting that "whether you are members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Unity Party or the CPP, there will be no special preference, except based on qualifications, competence and strict adherence to the rule of law.

He said a critical part of his change agenda is the development of a strong and vibrant private sector, ensuring Liberians have access to loans to own their businesses. Cummings said a vibrant and thriving private sector will create massive jobs and opportunities for Liberians that will reduce the heavy reliance on government for jobs.

The program was followed by interactions with questions and answers on issues ranging from the CPP agenda for real change, economic policy, job creations, rising drugs abuse especially amongst youths, growing insecurity as well as the family orientation and marital life of Mr. Cummings.

The CPP Standard-bearer said ensuring access to finance for Liberians to establish and grow their own businesses will be top priority while at the same time creating the enabling environment to attract direct foreign investments.

He said Liberia will get better by changing the processes and systems of government and breaking away from the centuries old ways of doing things that have retarded progress and growth, resulting to massive suffering and extreme poverty.

Cummings said a CPP administration will decentralize the operations of government by pushing opportunities and responsibilities for job creation across the country.

On drugs abuse, Mr. Cummings said a CPP Government will stop the influx of drugs, arrest and prosecute drugs smugglers and dealers, by properly equipping Customs and Immigration officers and paying them living wages that will make them effective to robustly enforce the laws.

He said youths on drugs will be rehabilitated and given basic training and skills that will afford them to get a job to earn a livelihood.

The CPP Standard Bearer said police will be trained, equipped and reoriented to be professional in the fight against crimes, with responsibility on every citizen to report crimes and help the police in successful criminal investigation and prosecution.

In remarks, former Bong County Senator Henry Yallah cautioned his kinsmen against repeating the mistakes of electing incompetent and inept leaders only to regret and complain about the economic hardship. He pleaded with citizens of Bong County, the general membership of Kingdom Legislators and all Liberians to entrust their faith in the leadership of the CPP for a better Liberia.

Several other personalities as well as Representative Aspirants of Bong County made remarks, lauding the enviable records and achievements of the CPP Standard Bearer, which makes him the best and most suitable to be the next President of Liberia, come October 10.