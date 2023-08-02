Nigeria: Niger Coupists Detain Bazoum's Men

The new military rulers in Niger Republic have detained at least l80 members of the ousted democratically elected administration, the previous ruling party said.

Energy Minister, Mahamane Sani Mahamadou; Mines Minister, Ousseini Hadizatou and the president of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, Foumakoye Gado, were among those detained, PNDS' spokesman, Hamid N'Gadé, said.

He said Interior Minister, Hama Adamou Souley; Transport Minister, Oumarou Malam Alma and his deputy, Kalla Moutari, were also detained by the coupists.

The "abusive arrests" were evidence of "the repressive, dictatorial and unlawful behaviour" of the military, N'Gadé said.

Meanwhile, France will soon begin evacuating its citizens from Niger, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

It said it would also evacuate other Europeans who wanted to leave the country, a former French colony.

About 500 to 600 French citizens are in Niger.

Italy will fly its citizens out of Niger on a special flight, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Twitter.

He said that its embassy in the Nigerien capital Niamey would remain open.