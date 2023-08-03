Nigeria: Malala Yousafzai, Amina Mohammed Advocate for Girl-Child Education in Nigeria

The focus is increased investment in the sector to guarantee universal access to free and quality education, including secondary education

Her [Malala] voice, her inspiration, not just to government, but to society and governors that we met, is extremely important as this administration begins its journey of the next four years.

With one in five out-of-school children in the world living in Nigeria, the Pakistani Nobel Laureate and renowned female education activist, Malala Yousafzai, and the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, visited the country in June to advocate for girl-child education.

The timing of the visit was significant as it coincided with Malala's 26th birthday and marked the 10th anniversary of her groundbreaking education speech at the United Nations.

The urgency of child education in Nigeria is evident from staggering statistics: approximately 10.5 million children between ages 5 and 14 are currently out of school, and only 61 per cent of 6-11 year-olds attend school regularly, according to UNICEF.

The situation is even more concerning in the northeast and northwest regions of the country where the female primary attendance rate is about 47 per cent, meaning that more than half of the girls in those regions are not in school.

Malala emphasized the crucial role of girls' education in shaping the nation's future. She called on all state and federal governments to commit to providing complete education, including senior secondary education, to every child in Nigeria.

Ms. Mohammed highlighted the significance of Malala's visit, stating: "We have many out-of-school children. We know that the quality of education is not what every child should have in this country, and an advocacy mission to an administration that believes in education is important timing.

"So, her voice, her inspiration, not just to government, but to society and governors that we met, is extremely important as this administration begins its journey of the next four years."

Why I am here

In a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima, Malala further expressed her concern: "I am here because girls' education is important. It will determine the future of Nigeria. So, I am here because I want to bring attention to those issues."

I am here because girls' education is important. It will determine the future of Nigeria. So, I am here because I want to bring attention to those issues She urged the Nigerian government to make a commitment to ensure that every child in the country has access to free and quality education, including senior secondary education.

She stressed the importance of making a full financial commitment to ensure that no child is left behind, recalling her own struggle for education rights after being shot by the Taliban in Pakistan at the age of 14.

She emphasized the need for free and quality education and urged full financial commitment to ensure no child is left behind in the country.

This was Malala's third visit to Nigeria.

In 2014, she visited Nigeria to express solidarity with the country following the abduction of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram insurgents, and in 2017 she visited again to support education activists working with school-age girls.

The challenge of millions of out-of-school children in Nigeria is influenced by various factors, including child marriage and the economic background of school-age children. Only one in four girls from poor, rural families manage to complete their Junior Secondary education.

The security situation in some regions of the country, marked by attacks on schools leading to abductions and killings, further discourages parents from sending their children, especially girls, to schools in unstable environments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In northeast Nigeria, at least 496 classrooms have been destroyed and 1,392 classrooms have been damaged but repairable," reports UNICEF.

However, efforts are underway to improve the low enrollment of girls in schools. Between 2012 and 2022, for example, the Nigerian government, the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and UNICEF, working under the Girls Education Programme Phase 3 (GEP3), invested $109 million and enrolled an additional 1.5 million girls in schools across six northern Nigerian states--Katsina, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Bauchi.

Vice President Shettima conveyed the administration's support for Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5, which prioritize education and gender equality.

"President Bola Tinubu believes that the prosperity and respect of every society is directly proportional to the way they treat their women folk," Mr. Shettima asserted.