Nigeria: Insecurity - Edo Trains Hunters in Weapon Handling, Intelligence Gathering

The worsening insecurity in Nigeria is pushing state governments to devise means of rising to the challenges, with the latest being the Edo State Government in South-south Nigeria, which is training hunters on how to handle weapons and gather intelligence.

Apart from the hunters, members of a government-backed security outfit, Edo State Vigilante Security Network, are also being trained for the same purpose, according to a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday, by Crusoe Osagie, the media aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The trainees, over 1,500 of them, are being trained at the Police Training College, Benin City. The training will last for two weeks.

The Coordinator of Edo State Security Network, Kole Omomia, a retired colonel, said the training, which is in its second batch, is meant to help the government's effort in crime-fighting in the state.

Five hundred and seventy-four vigilante operatives and hunters were trained in the first batch, according to the statement.

"A lot of resource persons are going to come on board to ensure they are physically fit, mentally balanced and others. They are also going to train them on weapons handling, patrols, stop and search, ambush, and counter-terrorism," Mr Omomia said.

He said Governor Obaseki has donated motorcycles for logistics to support the training.

"Edo is one of the best states in the country in terms of security. Governor Godwin Obaseki does not joke with it. He wants investors to come into the state to invest. If you watch, most newly recruited hunters and vigilantes are not trained. We want to make sure they are well trained," Mr Omomia said.

Similar measures by other states

In Akwa Ibom, also within Nigeria's South-south, Governor Umo Eno recently announced the creation of the Ministry of Internal and Waterways Security to help in fighting crimes in the oil-rich state.

A retired army officer heads the ministry, but it is unclear for now if the government would set up a security outfit in the state like Operation Akpakwu in the neighbouring Cross River State.

There is a government-backed Ebubeagu security outfit in the South-east region, while the South-west has Operation Amotekun.

Extrajudicial killings

The existence of these security outfits highlights the limited capacity of the police, military and other security agencies in Nigeria and how overstretched they are in the fight against insurrection in the North-east, the Biafra agitation in the South-east, and armed gangs in other parts of the country.

The killings, abduction for ransom, and robbery by armed gangs have continued to be on the rise in several Nigerian cities despite the existence of these security outfits.

Also, there are alleged cases of torture and arbitrary killings of citizens by security outfits set up by state governments.

"At least seven friends, including two siblings, were allegedly extrajudicially executed by members of the Ebubeagu state security outfit at Awomamma community in Oru East Local Government of Imo State on 17 July 2022," Osai Ojigho, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said in a statement last year.

"The young men were returning to their village after attending a wedding ceremony in a neighbouring community before their vehicle was intercepted by members of the Ebubeagu security outfit, extrajudicially killing seven and arresting two on Sunday night.

"Their remains were evacuated on Monday morning by villagers who organised a protest calling for an end to the activities of the dreaded Ebubeagu security outfit."

Operation Akpakwu, early this year, attacked and shot dead a university student in Calabar, Cross River.