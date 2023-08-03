Nigeria: Tinubu Forwards Fresh List of 19 Ministerial Nominees to Senate, Oyetola, Bagudu, Matawalle, Lalong On List (Full List)

2 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

President Tinubu had last Thursday forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Among the nominees are former Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; former Kebbi governor Atiku Bagudu; former Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle; former Yobe governor, Ibrahim Geidam; former Plateau governor, Simon Lalong; a former senator from Bayelsa State, Heineken Lokpobiri and Shuiabu Abubakar Audu, son of a former Kogi State governor, Abubakar Audu.

Three other former senators are on the new list - Sabi Abdullahi from Niger State, Alkali Ahmed Saidu from Gombe State and Heineken Lokpobori from Bayelsa State.

Also on the list is Zephaniah Jisalo, an indigene of Abuja. Mr Jisalo is a former chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the names at the plenary after it concluded the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees.

With the new list, the number of nominees is now 47.

The Chief of State, Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the list to the Senate President while the Senate was in the Committee of the Whole, considering the remaining six ministerial nominees.

Mr Akpabio said the Senate would reconvene on Friday to commence the screening of the new ministers-designate.

President Tinubu had last Thursday forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation. The former nominees whose screening was concluded on Wednesday were drawn from 25 states, while the new list contains nominees from the remaining 11 states and FCT.

See the full list below:

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo

Bosun Tijani

Dr Maryam Shetty,

Isiaka Salako

Tunji Alausa

Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Lalong

Lola Ade John

Shuaibu Abubakar Audu

Prof Tahir Mamman

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu

Senator Heineken Lokpobori

Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.