Nigeria: AMCON Recovers N1.6trn Debt in 10 Years - Official

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) says it has recovered about N1.6 trillion in more than ten years of its existence.

The agency made this disclosure in a statement by Jude Nwauzor, the head of the corporate communications department of the corporation.

According to the statement, Ahmed Kuru, the managing director of AMCON, disclosed this while speaking at a training for federal high court judges from Nigeria on Monday in London, United Kingdom.

"To date, the corporation has made recoveries of about N1.6 trillion, which include recoveries in cash and sale of assets," Mr Kuru said.

He said as Nigeria struggles with a huge debt burden, so is AMCON struggling with very recalcitrant obligors who have mastered the act of clinging to the technicalities rather than settling their established obligations.

"We have noticed from experience, however, that some recalcitrant obligors have found new tricks of colluding with a third party who would present himself as the owner of the traced assets and file for the Order of Court to be set aside. We urge your lordships to kindly be wary of these characters.

"We cannot over-flog the important role the Judiciary plays in national development, and as such, your lordships remain vital to the success of AMCON. We still have many cases pending with the various divisions of the Courts. These matters are very vital to the success of the corporation and particularly as we know that if we are unable to resolve them, it becomes a burden on our country's debt profile and taxpayer's money," he said.

Despite the achievements made, Mr Kuru said the organisation was still strongly battling with debt recovery activities.

"Out of the total of N4.664 trillion, we have so far recovered about N1.6 trillion in the more than ten years of our existence. We still have a long way to go! About 350 obligors account for N3.957 trillion, which is above 84 per cent of the total outstanding amount," he said.

"Our debt is in the balance sheet of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and therefore a threat to the economy. After recovery and disposal, funds are paid directly into our CBN account. Recovery and disposal of assets have so far contributed about N1.6 trillion towards settling our obligation," Mr Kuru said.

"Accordingly, we would not get tired of appealing to Your Lordships for more understanding and collaboration towards the achievement of this National assignment."