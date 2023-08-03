Nigeria: Why I Gave Trader, Son 2m Naira - D'Banj

2 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

It was joyful moment laced with appreciation from family and friends of trader woman who appeared in a video where she was asked what she would do with $1.

The elated woman in company with his son couldn't hide their excitement as they were received by Nigerian music star, D'banj.

Music legend, D'banj on Wednesday met the woman who had gone viral in a video on Instagram where she was asked what she would do with 1$.

The video was shared by Music Executive and founder of DAW Empire, Dami Adenuga on his Twitter page and caught the attention of Kokomaster as he requested audience with the woman.

The famous singer met with the woman on Wednesday and gifted her and her son who accompanied her two million naira.

D'banj while announcing the reward said giving to the people, especially needy is the hallmark of humanity and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the gifts they received.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.