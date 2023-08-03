Nigeria: APC to Fill Vacant National Chairman, Secretary Seats Thursday

In a significant step towards consolidating its position as a governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is gearing up to fill the vacant positions of National Chairman and National Secretary of the party on Thursday, August 3.

The decision was announced during the party's National Caucus meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House Conference Centre on Wednesday night.

Recall that both erstwhile National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, resigned their positions on July 17.

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who has been acting as the party's National Chairman, was nominated for ministerial position by President Bola Tinubu last week.

The filling of the National Chairmanship and National Secretary seats is seen as a crucial leadership move that will shape the party's direction and vision.

The positions will be filled during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The Caucus meeting saw President Tinubu emphasising the importance of accountability and financial discipline within the party, calling for a thorough financial audit of APC to strengthen its finances.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu also stressed the need for greater inclusion of women and youth in the day-to-day operations of the party, recognising their dedication and prowess in election matters.

The national leader of the APC noted that the future of the party belongs to Nigeria's young people and women, considering their proven dedication and demonstrable prowess in election matters.

"As a party, we must handle our finances very well. I hope the financial audit recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) will help us strengthen our finances better. I thank our governors who contribute generously to the wallet of the party. These times are tough. We are challenged. Please continue to support the party.

"Our party also needs to be more gender friendly, and we need more participation from the youths because they own our tomorrow. Let's get more youths and women involved. They are very dedicated election masters," President Tinubu implored.

While intimating the party leaders in attendance, which included the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, former National Chairmen, Chief Bisi Akande and Chief John Oyegun, as well as serving governors, former governors and National Assembly members, of decisions he had taken so far to reform the country's economy, he reiterated that Nigeria cannot continue to sustain the treasury-depleting fuel subsidy and losses incurred by the past foreign exchange management regime.

"We can't continue to play poker with our economy. That is why I took the decisions I have taken so far," he added.

In his welcome address, Acting APC National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, commended President Tinubu for the steps he had taken so far to reposition the economy for greater productivity and future prosperity.

The Acting National Chairman presented two memos to the National Caucus - Appointment of External Auditors and filling of vacant party offices.

The two major party positions which the Caucus considered were that of the National Chairmanship and National Secretary seats that will be filled by the National Executive Council (NEC) at its next scheduled meeting for Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that barring last-minute change, the immediate-past governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and a former Osun Central Senator, Barrister Ajibola Basiru, have been pencilled down as the next National Chairman and Secretary of APC, respectively.