Nigeria: Protests - NLC, TUC Leaders Meet With Tinubu

The meeting was held hours after the labour leaders led Nigerian workers in protests across the country over the increasing cost of living.

President Bola Tinubu Wednesday held a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The meeting was held hours after the labour leaders led Nigerian workers in protests across the country over the increasing cost of living due to government policies, especially the removal of subsidies on petrol.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the nationwide protest called by the two labour unions was held in various state capitals. The Abuja protest was led by NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President Festus Osifo.

The Abuja protesters marched from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly complex where they were addressed by a senator, Ali Ndume, who promised that the Senate would intervene in the crisis.

The meeting with President Tinubu was held after the conclusion of the Abuja rally.

At the end of the meeting, Mr Ajaero told journalists that "the issues we discussed are the same issues that led to the protest today."

"He (President Tinubu) has expressed his position, made some commitment, which were taken side-by-side with what the Senate said, and we're taking it back to the office with our colleagues to review it and release a document on our next line of action."

When asked if the NLC would call off its planned protests following the meeting with the president, Mr Ajaero said the union's leadership would meet on the matter.

"No one person can call it off. That's why I say we'll have to go back to the office. So that they will look at it, the excos look at it before they come up. And by tomorrow, the NLC will equally have their NEC meeting, to look at the bigger picture."

However, presidential spokesperson Dele Alake released a statement after the meeting, announcing that the NLC had agreed to call off the protests.

"Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest," Mr Alake wrote.

"They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general."

Mr Alake said the president promised the union leaders that one of Nigeria's four refineries would commence operations by the end of this year.

"President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA," he wrote.

Many Nigerians believe that the local refining of crude oil will lead to lower petrol prices and check the rising cost of goods and services across the country.