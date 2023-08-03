Nigeria: Abia Govt to Challenge Court Order Stopping Probe of Ikpeazu

A Federal High Court in Abuja granted an ex-parte motion filed by former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and three others to restrain Abia State Government panel from probing the former administration pending the determination of the substantive originating motion on notice.

Abia State Government has expressed its resolve to challenge the ex-parte order restraining it from probing former governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and the government officials that served in his administration.

Okey Kanu, the commissioner for Information and Culture, made the disclosure while briefing reporters at the Government House, Umuahia on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Alex Otti of Abia on 27 June inaugurated the Abia State Panel of Inquiry for Recovery of Government Property and Funds with a charge to recover all government property and funds allegedly looted during the past administration.

NAN also reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja granted an ex-parte motion filed by Mr Ikpeazu and three others to restrain the panel from the probe pending the determination of the substantive originating motion on notice.

The commissioner, Mr Kanu described the move as "laughable" and expressed concerns about the former governor's attempt to obstruct the panel's work.

He said that the state's legal team was determined to challenge the court order and added that the ex-parte order was an unwarranted interference in the affairs of the state.

"I believe that if you're accused of infractions, the best thing to do is to face up to whatever it is to prove yourself innocent but for the former governor to have shopped around for an order to stop the panel from operating leaves much to be desired.

"Going to Abuja to obtain an ex parte order from the court is an undue interference into the affairs of the state and I can assure you I don't think that would stand.

"At the end of the day, our legal team would do the needful to vacate that order. It is not right and it doesn't show good thinking," Mr Kanu said.