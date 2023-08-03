Liberia: Nat'l Road Fund Lunches Mentoring, Internship for STEM Students

The National Road Fund of Liberia has officially launched the Mentoring and Internship Program for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) students in Monrovia.

The program aimed to provide valuable diligence exposure and hands-on experience to aspiring students in STEAM fields.

It is also designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice for students pursuing STEAM discipline which offers an exceptional opportunity for students to gain practical insights, develop their skills, and contribute to the real world.

According to the Manager of the National Road Fund of Liberia, Mrs. Joseta Neufville-Wento, the Mentoring aspect will focus on selected students who will be assigned a dedicated mentor from experienced professionals that will provide guidance, support, and career advice throughout the program duration.

Mrs. Neufville-Wento maintained that the Hands-on Experience students will have the opportunity to work on challenging projects, applying their theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios which will foster critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork skills.

The National Road Fund boss furthered that the program will include various skill-building activities, workshops, and training sessions to enhance students' technical and professional competencies where they will be evaluated at each level of the program.

She said during the program, students will have the chance to interact with professionals from diverse backgrounds that will help build valuable connections and expand their professional network.

At the same time, the National Road Fund head has stressed that mentoring and internship program will span three (3) months and is open to students currently enrolled in accredited STEAM-related programs at recognized institutions.

Mrs. Joseta Neufville-Wento is therefore encouraging all parents whose child/children desire to study in such field to utilize the opportunity at hand as she believes that the country will shortly be a technological place which they as STEAM students will sharply and highly be considered.

She spoke during a press conference on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the entity's headquarters in Monrovia.