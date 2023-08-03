Nigeria: Ministerial List - Reactions Trail Gender Quota

As calls get louder urging the president to implement the National Gender Policy regarding 35 per cent Affirmative Action in the appointment of his ministers from various civil society groups, reactions continue to trail the first list presented by the Tinubu administration, featuring seven out of 28 and representing 25 per cent.

It is instructive that the manifesto of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had not only committed to women representation, but clearly articulated their plans for inclusion via their manifesto.

Tucked somewhere near the end of the document, the manifesto pledges to "Improve anti-discriminatory legislation to afford women equality and equity in employment, education and housing. Institute merit-based affirmative action in employment, include gender as a component of federal character, and appoint a Minister for Women and Gender in the Office of the President to oversee the implementation of our gender equality and equity strategy."

It also promises to "Guarantee women and youths' participation in governance."

The President himself in his inaugural speech had pledged to adhere to the wishes of the women and youths, promising to feature them "prominently " in his administration.

Furthermore, various female representatives of the party have at various times reinforced these pledges, including erstwhile National Women Leader, Betta Edu and the First Lady herself, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The women Tinubu picked are Hannatu Musawa, Betta Edu, Doris Aniche Uzoka, Nkiru Onyejeocha,Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.Critics have accused the administration of merely providing "job for the boys" by appointing core party people, especially the women.

However, a party chieftain in Lagos on the condition of anonymity, begged to differ, telling WO the administration has done something unprecedented. According to him, people have been asking for fresh blood but are now complaining about women who have not had political appointments before.

"What is wrong with appointing core party people? In which continent does what they are saying happen? What does it take to be a minister?"

He further adds that each of the women in question has demonstrated competence in their fields of endeavour.

President, Women Active in Politics, a non-governmental organisation, Barrister Efe Anaughe differs, saying the selection of only seven women out of 28 has raised concerns and criticisms regarding gender equality and representation in the government.

"Such a low number of Women in Ministerial positions fails to reflect the diverse demographic of the Nigerian population and perpetuates gender inequality in the country's political landscape. Women have the right to equal opportunities and should be given the chance to contribute their skills, experiences and perspectives to governance and decision-making processes."

Further stressing that the underrepresentation of women in ministerial positions can have negative consequences on policy-making and development efforts, she added that studies have shown diverse teams with gender parity tend to bring about more balanced decisions and policies that address the needs and concerns of different segments of society.

"By selecting only seven women out of 28 ministers, the current President risks overlooking the important contributions that women can make in shaping and implementing effective policies in areas such as education, healthcare, and social development."

She corroborates the former Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Paulen Tallen who had last week, made a public call to Tinubu to uphold the National Gender Policy on Affirmative Action, saying Gender equality is the smartest thing to do.

"Globally, it is the smartest way to go, so as to bolster a nation's economy because empowering women is synonymous with empowering the family and the nation," she said.

It is interesting to note that of the seven women, none hails from the South Western part of the country where the president hails from. Two of the women hail from the South-South, two from the North and three from South Eastern Nigeria.

"I do not think it's deliberate", quips Bukky George-Taylor, a Lagos-based entrepreneur and Managing Director, Robert Taylor Media.

"I think he is picking the best people for the job. At this time, I am just happy to see a great representation of women serving the country. In 2023, a woman's tribe is irrelevant to me. I am more concerned with a great representation of my gender and most importantly, women that will deliver."

It's early days yet.