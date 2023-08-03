Cote d'Ivoire: Former President Bedie Dies

Fratenité Matin
President Pdci-Rda party Henri Konan Bédié
3 August 2023
allAfrica.com

Cote d'Ivoire's former president Henri Konan Bedie has died, his family member has said. Bedie is considered part of the country's old guard of politicians, Al Jazeera reports.

Bedie died on Tuesday at the Polyclinique Internationale Sainte Anne-Marie in Abidjan, Reuters and AFP news agencies have confirmed.

The octogenarian was president from 1993 to 1999. The coalition between his PDCI party and that of Ouattara's RDR, forged in 2005, was meant to dominate for generations and help heal the political rifts that led to civil war three years earlier.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.