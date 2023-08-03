Cote d'Ivoire: Former President Bedie Dies

Cote d'Ivoire's former president Henri Konan Bedie has died, his family member has said. Bedie is considered part of the country's old guard of politicians, Al Jazeera reports.

Bedie died on Tuesday at the Polyclinique Internationale Sainte Anne-Marie in Abidjan, Reuters and AFP news agencies have confirmed.

The octogenarian was president from 1993 to 1999. The coalition between his PDCI party and that of Ouattara's RDR, forged in 2005, was meant to dominate for generations and help heal the political rifts that led to civil war three years earlier.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.